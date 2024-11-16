Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $87.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

