Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,640,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

