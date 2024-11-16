Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.21 and last traded at $137.65. 82,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 293,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.43.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 44,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $820,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.