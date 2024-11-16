Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.28) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($27.91). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.28), with a volume of 311,551 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,071.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,165 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,165.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

