Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $184.69 and last traded at $184.69. 46 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.89.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Down 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.