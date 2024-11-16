Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

SBH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 1,852,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,238. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.