Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SBH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SBH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.53. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

