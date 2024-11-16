Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $910,220,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $733,805,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.51.

CRM traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $348.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,373 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,680 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

