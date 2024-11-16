Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $651.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $534.00 to $651.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.00.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $522.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Saia by 754.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

