Safety Shot, Inc. Announces Transformative Third Quarter 2024 Achievements**

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) unveiled a pivotal quarterly performance demonstrating substantial strides in brand evolution, strategic collaborations, and market extension. The third quarter showcased noteworthy accomplishments, signaling a dynamic growth phase for the company.

Key highlights from the quarter encompassed the following milestones:

– **Rebranding and Product Innovation:** The company successfully rebranded from Safety Shot to Sure Shot, introducing a fresh visual identity along with convenient product formats like 4oz bottles and on-the-go stick packs. Refinements in the product’s taste profile based on consumer insights have further heightened its appeal and customer satisfaction.

– **Strategic Partnerships and Distribution Expansion:** Safety Shot secured a significant distribution alliance with 7-Eleven, launching its 4oz bottles in over 300 stores within the Chicago area. Additionally, strategic collaborations with Stellar Partners and Launchpad’s Network All Roads Travel (ART) have facilitated market penetration in airports and college student demographics, respectively. An expansion in on-premises presence through bar and restaurant agreements, coupled with a partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors, has widened Sure Shot’s availability in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

– **Strengthening the Foundation:** The company was granted a new patent for its innovative BAC-reducing formulation, showcasing dedication to scientific validation and intellectual property safeguarding. President Jordan Schur’s additional $3.4 million investment underlines confidence in the company’s trajectory. Positive clinical study outcomes have further substantiated the product’s efficacy. A newly formed e-commerce partnership with VENDO is aimed at enhancing online sales and brand visibility.

– **Sharpening Focus:** Safety Shot announced plans to separate its wellness consumer products segment, Caring Brands, into a distinct publicly traded entity. This strategic move will enable Safety Shot to concentrate solely on expanding its flagship product’s growth prospects within the functional beverage industry. The spin-off, estimated to conclude within 90 days, will accompany a dividend distribution of two million shares of Caring Brands stock to Safety Shot shareholders, providing direct ownership in the evolving consumer wellness market.

Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot, remarked, “Q3 2024 has been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for Safety Shot, revitalizing our product line with the rebranding of ‘Sure Shot’ and introducing new convenient formats. Our strategic endeavors, augmented distribution network, and key partnerships position us for sustained growth, promising exceptional value for shareholders. We anticipate forthcoming updates underscoring Safety Shot’s continued success.”

For a more comprehensive overview of the company’s Q3 developments, visit [Safety Shot’s official website](https://safetyshotofficial.com/q3letter/).

About Safety Shot, Inc.:

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, introduces Sure Shot, the pioneering patented wellness product designed to reduce blood alcohol content while enhancing clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at www.sureshot.com and Amazon, with plans for business-to-business sales expansion throughout 2024.

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could impact actual results are detailed in Safety Shot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

