Royce & Associates LP Sells 54,877 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,877 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.87% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of ATMU opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.68. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 41.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

