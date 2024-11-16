Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,537 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.25% of Mistras Group worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Mistras Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mistras Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MG opened at $8.96 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mistras Group

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $68,259.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,552.55. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,644 shares of company stock valued at $478,923. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.