Royce & Associates LP Purchases 9,960 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,456,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 711,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $126.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

