Royce & Associates LP Purchases 52,044 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,044 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.88% of Wabash National worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 96.0% in the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 11.1% during the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Down 1.0 %

Wabash National stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wabash National

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.