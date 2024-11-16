Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,906 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.74% of Sanmina worth $27,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.