Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of Exponent worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 4.2% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Exponent by 18.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exponent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.