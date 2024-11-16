Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $101.04 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,759 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.