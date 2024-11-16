Roth CH Acquisition II Files 8-K Report with SEC Detailing Company Updates and Investor Presentation

Roth CH Acquisition II, a Delaware corporation, recently filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 13, 2024, to provide important updates on Reservoir Media, Inc., its subsidiary. Reservoir Media, Inc., disclosed an investor presentation available on its website. The information shared in this report is not considered a filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not to be incorporated into any filings unless specifically referenced.

In the report, Reservoir Media, Inc. shared key details regarding its financials and strategic initiatives. The company’s revenue for the quarter ending in FY 2025 showed a 6% year-over-year increase with growth in Publishing revenue by 10% and Recorded Music revenue decreasing by 1%. The company also revised its fiscal year 2025 outlook, projecting 5% revenue growth and 9% growth in Adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint.

Reservoir Media, Inc. demonstrated its commitment to growth through a series of significant signings and acquisitions. The company partnered with notable figures like Snoop Dogg and secured publishing deals with artists such as k.d. lang, further enhancing its diverse portfolio. The report highlighted an 11% year-over-year growth in Adj. EBITDA for the quarter, showcasing the company’s financial strength.

Financially, Reservoir Media, Inc. showed consistent improvements. Its Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow have seen positive trends over the past years. The company’s balance sheet remains robust with manageable debt levels and a focus on generating strong free cash flow.

Through strategic initiatives, Reservoir Media, Inc. highlighted its value enhancement efforts, successful M&A platform, and focus on operating leverage. The company’s financial model reflects its ability to acquire additional catalogs without significant added expenses, demonstrating operational efficiency and scalability.

Overall, Reservoir Media, Inc. showcased a strong growth track record, reiterated its fiscal year 2025 outlook, and illustrated a solid financial footing in its recent 8-K filing with the SEC. For further information, interested parties can access the report on Reservoir Media, Inc.’s website or the SEC’s platform.

