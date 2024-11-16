Roth Capital Weighs in on EVgo’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVgo in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. EVgo’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EVgo by 25.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 847,777 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 76.9% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVgo by 105.0% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 212,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,631.54. This trade represents a 32.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

