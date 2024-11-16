Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 1,021,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,453,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.17.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

