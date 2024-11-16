Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $51.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RCKT opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

