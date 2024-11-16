Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.25 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $104.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

