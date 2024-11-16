Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.007. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Performance

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a one year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £699,000.00 and a PE ratio of 5.50.

About Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI)

