Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.007. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Performance

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a one year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £699,000.00 and a PE ratio of 5.50.

About Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

