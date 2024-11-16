RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 20.7% in October

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,608. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
