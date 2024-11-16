River Street Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 92,132 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.82. 532,208 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

