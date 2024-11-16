River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,358,000 after acquiring an additional 218,418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.01. 2,190,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.