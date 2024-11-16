River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 2,874 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.87. 21,502,968 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.