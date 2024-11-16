River Street Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,178,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 242,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,278. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.