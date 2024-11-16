RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $41.55 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $42.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

