RIA Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,260 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,836,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,126,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $74.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

