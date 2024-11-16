RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

