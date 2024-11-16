RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,652 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

