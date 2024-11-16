RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 15.8% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in RTX by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

