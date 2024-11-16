RGC Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results for Fiscal 2024

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) disclosed its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and fiscal year concluding on September 30, 2024. The company published a press release dated November 13, 2024, outlining the results, including detailed financial figures and key performance indicators.
In the fourth quarter, RGC Resources reported total revenues of $294.6 million, marking a 9% increase. The gross profit for the period reached $175.4 million, reflecting a 10% rise compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company revealed an income before tax of $26.3 million, exhibiting a substantial 100% surge from the same quarter in the previous year.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read RGC Resources’s 8K filing here.
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes