Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Repsol Trading Up 1.6 %
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
