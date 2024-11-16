Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Several research firms have commented on RCDTF. Barclays raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

