Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in October

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 2,584,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.2 days.
Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance
Quálitas Controladora stock remained flat at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
About Quálitas Controladora
