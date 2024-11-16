Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in October

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 2,584,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.2 days.

Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance

Quálitas Controladora stock remained flat at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

About Quálitas Controladora

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.