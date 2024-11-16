QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.34) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 456.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.50. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 491 ($6.19). The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,763.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.77).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

