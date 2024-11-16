Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,456. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,000. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,542 shares of company stock worth $24,775,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $2,259,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $6,890,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 182.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 216,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 140,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.