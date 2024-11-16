Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Protech Home Medical shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,528,975 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$47.90 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.
