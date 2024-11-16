Progyny’s (PGNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

PGNY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Progyny by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

