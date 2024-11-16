Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $49.31. Approximately 1,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.37%. Research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

