Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,532,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 937,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

