Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,949.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 224,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 46.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This represents a 43.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $97.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

