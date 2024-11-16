Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,814,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,695.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 284,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,467,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

