Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

