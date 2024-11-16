Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.9% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.3 %

DPZ stock opened at $430.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.60 and its 200 day moving average is $458.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.24 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

