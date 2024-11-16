Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.9% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.3 %
DPZ stock opened at $430.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.60 and its 200 day moving average is $458.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.24 and a 1-year high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
