Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,491 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,461,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

