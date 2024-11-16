Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,766 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Premier worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Premier by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 137.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 7.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,091.34. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,449.10. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,856 shares of company stock worth $2,941,879 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.48 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $248.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Premier had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.