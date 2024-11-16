PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,351 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.80% of PRA Group worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAA opened at $23.19 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $914.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.50.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $281.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.90%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

